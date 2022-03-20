WhatsApp rolling out multi-device update to web, desktop users. Read here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WhatsApp is rolling out multi-device update that allows bugs fixes and other improvements. It is being rolled out to the desktop and web WhatsApp users. The same update will soon be available to Android and iOS users. The multi-device beta update allowed users to link four desktop devices at the same time and without the need of an active internet connection on the phone. Since it was a beta, everyone could decide to opt-in and opt-out at any time, said WABetaInfo.

“In November 2021, WhatsApp has rolled out some improvements for multi-device, for example, people don’t receive chat notifications when the security code changes after an update of the devices list and other improvements to increase the compatibility with Portal," said WABetaInfo.

"In November 2021, WhatsApp has rolled out some improvements for multi-device, for example, people don't receive chat notifications when the security code changes after an update of the devices list and other improvements to increase the compatibility with Portal," said WABetaInfo.

After this update, some people could not opt-out of the beta anymore since multi-device is considered more stable. However, WhatsApp is aware that some features are missing, like the ability to generate link previews, broadcast lists, missing chat with your own phone number, and more, but they are working on bringing these features in the next releases.

“The company is also working on improving the login process while organizing messages, in particular when there are a lot of messages to download and they are working on making the login experience faster."

WhatsApp expects to roll out the same changes and more improvements to all iOS users within the end of this month and Android users in April, ensuring the best security experience through end-to-end encryption while using multi-device, he added.

WhatsApp is also working to simplify the app for the Business users. With this under-development update, Businesses can see orders at one place and can manage easily as well.

