WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture video call feature for these users: Detail
- Recently 9to5Mac spotted and later The Verge reported that WhatsApp is introducing the picture-in-picture features for iPhone users. Reportedly the feature allows users to use other apps during the video calls without disruptions.
Meta owned WhatsApp is known for its innovative features in India. The instant messaging platform is now rolling out picture-in picture mode for video calls on iOS, as per a report.
