WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture video call feature for these users: Detail

Meta owned WhatsApp is known for its innovative features in India. The instant messaging platform is now rolling out picture-in picture mode for video calls on iOS, as per a report.

Recently 9to5Mac spotted and later The Verge reported that WhatsApp is introducing the picture-in-picture features for iPhone users. Reportedly the feature allows users to use other apps during the video calls without disruptions.

Using the picture-in-picture feature, WhatsApp users on iOS can reduce their video call to a small window which sits above any app and continue their work while taking on video calls. This will help the users to participate in the call while they can find relevant information for their call, surf the web or play any game.

According to The Verge, iOS users with WhatsApp update version 23.3.77 will be able to access the feature. Moreover, the report adds that the feature is being rolled out in a phased manner, so some users need to wait.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart has slammed instant messaging app Telegram for its security practices. Telegram claims to offer a privacy driven platform which offers end-to-end encryption for chats and calling. Cathcart pointed out that this security feature is not enabled by default in Telegram.

The WhatsApp chief in his response to an article by Wired hinted that Telegram can share nearly any confidential information in a government request. Cathcart tweeted, “Telegram is not end-to-end encrypted by default and offers no e2ee for groups."

Moreover, in his tweet, he added, “They (Telegram) have built another API that seems to allow access to user content for mass surveillance."

Cathcart in his final tweet mentioned, “I recognise that some will say I'm self-interested in critiquing Telegram. But there are many other great end-to-end encrypted messaging apps people can choose from. If you aren't going to use WhatsApp, use one of them - don't use Telegram."

Both Telegram and WhatsApp offer end-to-end encryption. However, a Telegram user needs to enable it by simplifying opening the chat profile > Tap More > Tap Start Secret Chat. Whereas the WhatsApp on security conditions explains, “With end-to-end encryption, your messages are secured with a lock, and only the recipient and you have the special key needed to unlock and read them. All of this happens automatically: no need to turn on any special settings to secure your messages."