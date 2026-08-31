WhatsApp ‘Scam Alert’ feature begins beta testing on Android: How it helps block fraudsters

WhatsApp is beginning to roll out an all-new Scam Alert feature to a small number of Android beta users. The tool is built to alert users if messages from unknown contacts exhibit a pattern of behaviours that are common in scams. It uses on-device machine learning, meaning that it doesn't require sending the content of a suspicious message to Meta for analysis.

WABetaInfo says the feature is being shown to a select few testers in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.34.1. Meta had previously explained how the technology worked, but the introduction of the feature in the beta version means WhatsApp is getting closer to rolling it out to a wider audience. The official release date has not been announced yet.

How WhatsApp scam alert works Scam Alert is an optional feature that users must enable manually. The setting is available to beta users with access under Settings > Account.

If activated, an on-device machine learning model analyzes incoming messages from contacts not saved in the user's contact list. Searches for patterns that have been linked to known scam calls. Whenever a message is flagged as potentially suspicious, it will display a warning in the chat. Only the recipient can see the warning and not the sender.

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The user is then given the option to continue the conversation or block and report the account. If WhatsApp flags a genuine conversation as spam, they can mark it as trusted. The warning for that conversation will then no longer be displayed in Scam Alert.

Meta says scam detection happens on device One of the important modalities in which the feature works is through privacy. The machine learning model is downloaded to the user's device, where the classification is done on the device itself, says Meta.

Meta says that the content of the messages doesn't automatically go to WhatsApp, Meta or a third party for scam classification. Users also will not automatically be alerted to messages when the system provides a warning.

If they think a warning was wrong, users can voluntarily send their last five messages to WhatsApp to help improve the system. Based on the patterns seen in scam conversations reported by users, the model has been trained by Meta, according to the company. The on-device feature also enables WhatsApp to add another layer of security without compromising its end-to-end encryption.

Why WhatsApp's new scam warning matters Fraudsters often exploit messaging apps for fake offers, investment opportunities, delivery scams, claims to win prizes or impersonation. A warning before users interact with an unknown user might give them one more chance to detect the suspicious action.