WhatsApp starts flash call and message level reporting. Know features

WhatsApp has introduced flash call and message level reporting. These new features were added for the Indian users on Android platform. The Meta (Facebook)-owned instant messaging app says that it will make the platform more safe and secure. WhatsApp has been constantly updating itself to provide new in-app features and control. The reaction option is one of it. The flash call can be useful for the person who changes their smartphones too often. The reporting is to flag messages if needed.

Currently, WhatsApp verifies through an SMS. This new flash call will add another level of security for authentication. When we change phones or uninstall and reinstall the instant messaging app sends us a verification SMS on the registered mobile number. Now the user will also get a system generated call to verify.

The message level reporting is for flagging anything inappropriate. The user can raise it via long pressing that message and flag it. You can block or report the sender in this case. These features are only available to Android users and will soon come to Apple ecosystem though the company hasn't given any timeline.

