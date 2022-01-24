WhatsApp starts QR code scan payments in India, targets Paytm, Google Pay

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WhatsApp has now added the UPI QR code scan into the WhatsApp Payments for Indian users. Now, you can pay directly through your linked account to vendors, merchants, or anyone. You just have to scan the QR code like we used to do in other online payments methods like Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe. The Meta-owned instant messaging app will be competing with the above mentioned players in the fintech industry. WhatsApp Payments is already available to almost all the users in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo noted the WhatsApp's status that tells us about this new feature available to users in India.

The WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo noted the WhatsApp's status that tells us about this new feature available to users in India.

You can also send money to your contacts by doing the same. For paying to any local store, vendor, just tap on the camera icon and scan the QR code, feed the amount, enter UPI PIN and you’re all done. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You need to have a UPI-linked bank account with registered mobile number. The UPI PIN will be the same as you uses on the other platforms.

WABetaInfo also mentions that WhatsApp is working on the ability to view the chat wallpaper when placing voice calls. This feature is under development and will be primarily available to iOS users. Currently, WhatsApp does not show up the real chat wallpaper but always selects the default one.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}