WhatsApp starts rolling out Reactions, Mark Zuckerberg shares story
WhatsApp is rolling out the quick reactions feature. Initially the receivers can respond to a message with the help of six emojis; like, love, laugh, surprise, sad, and thanks. The instant messaging app may add more emojis, skin tones and other features in future updates. The quick reactions are similar to Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.

The Meta-owned company has been testing the reactions feature since long and was also announced during the Communites unveil. Today, the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg revealed about this reactions feature through an Instagram story.

The quick reactions feature works by long pressing any particular chat. Then you can select the emoji as per the theme of the message and react instantly. This is nothing but saves time. For example if we want to laugh we generally type…hahaha…but with the quick reactions emoji the task becomes simple and just a long press away. Reactions will add emotions to the chat.

