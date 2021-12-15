WhatsApp is rolling out new update which will allow to preview your voice messages before sending it. You can listen the recording before sending it which could help you send the correct message. You can either send it or discard the voice message if it is not how you wanted it to be. This feature will be available for both Android and iOS users. Moreover, the preview is available for individual as well as the group chats.

The voice preview can be used just like you use the normal voice recording. Just tap on the microphone and hold it and then slide it up which will start the hands-free recording. A new interface will appear with stop button and the trash can. If you are done recording just tap the stop button and press it again for listening it. And if you don’t like it just tap the trash button and it’s gone. WhatsApp also lets you move to a particular part of the audio by tapping on the seek bar.

This feature will be helpful for those who want perfection and the exact message to be delivered.This is like the song recording in which there could be multiple takes before the final version. The voice preview makes it better to share the audio instead of text and in correct form.

Earlier, the instant messaging app made the recording look more lively and interactive by enabling a waveform while recording.

WhatsApp also introduced new privacy update which will disallow non contacts to see the last seen and online status of any individual. This new feature has been rolled out for both Android and iOS enabled devices.

