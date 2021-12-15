WhatsApp starts voice preview feature. Know how it will help you

The voice preview can be used just like you use the normal voice recording. Just tap on the microphone and hold it and then slide it up which will start the hands-free recording. A new interface will appear with stop button and the trash can. If you are done recording just tap the stop button and press it again for listening it. And if you don’t like it just tap the trash button and it’s gone. WhatsApp also lets you move to a particular part of the audio by tapping on the seek bar.