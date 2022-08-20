WhatsApp tests ‘View Status Updates’ within chat list feature: Report

Reportedly, this upcoming new feature would allow users to click on a contact’s display picture within the chat list to view the status update. It is also believed that the new feature could be disabled by muting all status updates, as per the report.
WhatsApp, the world’s most used messaging platform, has reportedly released the ability to view status updates within the chat list to some beta testers. This new feature is believed to have been rolled out with the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.18.17, according to a recent report that surfaced.
According to a report by WABetainfo, the instant messaging platform has released the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.18.17 to some beta testers. WhatsApp has reportedly added the ability for users to view status updates from their contacts within the chat list in the new version of WhatsApp beta.
Reportedly, the meta-owned messaging platform allows users to click on a contact’s display picture to directly view their status in their chat list. This feature is a lot more similar to Instagram’s tap and view story feature. The report also mentioned that this beta version is also expected to be released for iOS in the coming future. Although WhatsApp has made no official comments yet on the announcement of the release timeline of this upcoming feature.
Meanwhile, it was also reported that Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on the ability to recover deleted messages with a future update. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.13.5 update has a feature that helps users recover their messages deleted by mistake. However, there is a catch with this feature.
First of all, users will only have a few seconds to recover deleted messages. Also, the ability will work in one-on-one chats for ‘delete for me’ option only. It will not work for messages that are deleted for all.
In its report, WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot wherein users will see a snackbar when an attempt to delete a message for you is detected. In this case, WhatsApp users “will have a few seconds to recover the message if you previously wanted to delete it for everyone."
