WhatsApp is working to add more reactions features in the future updates. The Meta-owned instant messaging app had already announced the reactions coming in to the WhatsApp users in future updates in which individual or in group can react to a particular message by long pressing the message. It is similar to Facebook and Messenger reactions.

In the latest update, WhatsApp is said to add more reactions options to the Android users. Users can react with more emojis in future updates. Till now, only selected few emojis are available to react. The future update may also add various skin tones as well in the reactions.

The WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, wrote, “When the new version of message reactions is rolled out to beta testers, they will be able to select more emojis by tapping the plus button. When tapping the plus button, you can choose the emoji from the emoji keyboard so you can really send any emoji as a reaction!"

“This feature is under development, so it will be rolled out to users after the release of the first version of message reactions, which is limited to 6 emojis: Like, Love, Laugh, Suprised, Sad, and Thanks. In the meantime, WhatsApp is working on improving the final version of message reactions, in order to ensure the best bug-free experience for its users," he added.

In other development, WhatsApp is also working the ability to keep disappearing messages so you can remove the expiration from a disappearing message, in case you still want to keep it in the chat after its expiration.

“When you keep a message it won’t disappear from the chat after its expiration, but anyone can un-keep it in the case they don’t agree to keep the message in the chat after the expiration," said WABetaInfo.

If a message is kept, it means it was a disappearing message converted to a normal message to avoid the expiration. When someone tries to un-keep a message, the message will be immediately deleted for everyone and it disappears from the chat, he noted.