WhatsApp to add this new feature for Business accounts. Know its impact

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will tell you about the 'Orders'. The Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is working on this new feature for the Business users. It will be easy for the Business users to view and manage the orders at one place. This will save time and money for both the users and the businesses. Moreover, this future update will be available to both iOS and Andeoid users but, the testing is currently done on the former.

“WhatsApp is working on a new section right within WhatsApp Business Settings that allows viewing the list of your orders," wrote WhatsApp features tracker, WABetainfo.

"WhatsApp is working on a new section right within WhatsApp Business Settings that allows viewing the list of your orders," wrote WhatsApp features tracker, WABetainfo.

"All orders you have created for specific customers will be listed in this new section. It will be possible to create a new order by opening the chat share action menu: in this menu, a new option called "Orders" will be available, that allows inserting a title for the order, a price, and quantity, but this is also under development and news will be posted later," noted WABetaInfo.

He added, “WhatsApp will introduce the same feature in a future update of WhatsApp Business for Android as well."

Apart from it, WhatsApp is also working to remind the Android users about the yearly Terms of Service in India. When the reminder is available, there will be a green dot in WhatsApp Settings that notifies users that there is something new in the Help section.

"After opening WhatsApp Settings > Help, the user can see a new action called "Yearly reminder of our Terms of Service": it will redirect to a specific page of their website about Terms of Service. Note that this does not mean that WhatsApp is planning to update their Terms of Service: it is a simple reminder and it does not change the privacy of your messages, that are still end-to-end encrypted," said WABetaInfo.

