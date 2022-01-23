In a major going-to-be update, WhatsApp , is planning to introduce two-step verification for the desktop users. This is to protect them from unauthorized login. The Facebook (Meta)-owned instant messaging platform will provide you more control over it. You can either enable or disable this upcoming feature. Although this feature is still under development, but when rolled, it will add more security for the desktop or web WhatsApp user.

Currently, if you login into WhatsApp via a new smartphone, it will ask for an auto generated six digit code which is sent to your registered mobile number with the app. For desktop login, user will just have to open the web format of WhatsApp and it will sync your chat, images, videos to the browser. It does not require any PIN currently.

To enhance and authorize the access into desktop WhatsApp chat, “A personal PIN will be required to log into the account," says WABetaInfo.

The WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo notes that, “WhatsApp wants to make it easier to manage two-step verification everywhere, so they are working on introducing the feature on the web/desktop client in a future update."

“It will be possible to enable or disable the two-step verification on the web/desktop client. This is very important especially when you lose your phone and you do not remember your PIN. You can restore it by requesting a reset link, but if you are temporarily unable to log into your mail account," adds WABetaInfo.

“This feature is not available right now but WhatsApp is planning to release it in a future update when the feature is ready," he adds.

