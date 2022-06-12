WhatsApp is working to introduce a new API to let the users know about the missed calls. This feature will initially be made available to the Business users on the iOS. If everything goes well, the instant messaging app might bring this feature to all the other users. Previously, WhatsApp allowed the Business users to rename their linked devices. The missed call alert will work if the user of the Business account has activated the do not disturb feature.

This new WhatsApp feature was spotted by the platform tracker, WABetaInfo. “WhatsApp is now rolling out a new feature that helps users understand why they missed calls: the support to detect when the do not disturb mode is enabled on WhatsApp beta for iOS," wrote WABetaInfo.

If you do not see that the call has been silenced by the do not disturb mode, maybe you are on a non-compatible iOS version or the feature is not available for your account, he said.

WABetaInfo says, “When you receive a WhatsApp call and your notifications are turned off because the do not disturb mode is enabled, there will be a new label available right within the call history: it will indicate that you missed the call since it has been silenced by the do not disturb mode."

“This information is not shared with WhatsApp or who is calling you, so it is only saved in the local database of the app. In addition, you should know that it is needed to use WhatsApp on at least iOS 15 since this is an iOS 15 API," he added.

WhatsApp is supporting the new API this week, and a new update is planned to be released on the App Store that will bring the feature to everyone.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also rolling out ability to add 512 participants in a group.