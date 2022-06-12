WhatsApp to alert users for the missed calls. Know who’s getting it first and when

WhatsApp is working to introduce a new API to let the users know about the missed calls. This feature will initially be made available to the Business users on the iOS. If everything goes well, the instant messaging app might bring this feature to all the other users. Previously, WhatsApp allowed the Business users to rename their linked devices. The missed call alert will work if the user of the Business account has activated the do not disturb feature.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}