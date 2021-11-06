The instant messaging app, WhatsApp , is planning to alert users about the security code changes if a user re-registers itself on a new smartphone. End-to-end encrypted chats between you and one other person have their own security code used to verify that the calls and the messages you send to that chat are end-to-end encrypted. This code can be found in the contact info screen, both as a QR code and a 60-digit number.

These codes are unique to each chat and can be compared between people in each chat to verify that the messages you send to the chat are end-to-end encrypted. Security codes are just visible versions of the special key shared between you - and don't worry, it's not the actual key itself, that's always kept secret.

At times, the security codes used in end-to-end encryption might change. This can happen because you or your contact reinstalled WhatsApp or changed phones.

To receive notifications when security codes change:

Open WhatsApp Settings.

Tap Account > Security.

From here, you can enable security notifications by tapping Show Security Notifications.

This feature is only available for a contact in an end-to-end encrypted chat.

The news was also confirmed by the tracker, WABetainfo on its Twitter page.

WhatsApp is planning to send notifications about security code changes when the user re-registers the account on a new phone.



There won't be notifications when people add/remove linked devices (multi-device): so we won't receive a lot of security notifications like this chat ⬇️ https://t.co/Ayj0L5TT7O pic.twitter.com/yLfmkue6AJ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 5, 2021

