WhatsApp to alert users with new security code. Read why
- This can happen because you or your contact reinstalled WhatsApp or changed phones
The instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is planning to alert users about the security code changes if a user re-registers itself on a new smartphone. End-to-end encrypted chats between you and one other person have their own security code used to verify that the calls and the messages you send to that chat are end-to-end encrypted. This code can be found in the contact info screen, both as a QR code and a 60-digit number.
These codes are unique to each chat and can be compared between people in each chat to verify that the messages you send to the chat are end-to-end encrypted. Security codes are just visible versions of the special key shared between you - and don't worry, it's not the actual key itself, that's always kept secret.
At times, the security codes used in end-to-end encryption might change. This can happen because you or your contact reinstalled WhatsApp or changed phones.
To receive notifications when security codes change:
Open WhatsApp Settings.
Tap Account > Security.
From here, you can enable security notifications by tapping Show Security Notifications.
This feature is only available for a contact in an end-to-end encrypted chat.
The news was also confirmed by the tracker, WABetainfo on its Twitter page.
