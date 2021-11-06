WhatsApp to alert users with new security code. Read why

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is planning to alert users about the security code changes if a user re-registers itself on a new smartphone. End-to-end encrypted chats between you and one other person have their own security code used to verify that the calls and the messages you send to that chat are end-to-end encrypted. This code can be found in the contact info screen, both as a QR code and a 60-digit number.

These codes are unique to each chat and can be compared between people in each chat to verify that the messages you send to the chat are end-to-end encrypted. Security codes are just visible versions of the special key shared between you - and don't worry, it's not the actual key itself, that's always kept secret.

At times, the security codes used in end-to-end encryption might change. This can happen because you or your contact reinstalled WhatsApp or changed phones.

To receive notifications when security codes change:

Open WhatsApp Settings.

Tap Account > Security.

From here, you can enable security notifications by tapping Show Security Notifications.

The news was also confirmed by the tracker, WABetainfo on its Twitter page.

