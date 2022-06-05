WhatsApp is working on a new update that will allow users to rename the linked devices. You can link up to four devices to a WhatsApp account. There could be difficulty in remembering which those devices if used in the past are. Therefore, the Meta-owned instant messaging up is planning to introduce this renaming feature to sort this out. But, the catch here is that this new feature will only be available to the business account holders, both for Android and iOS.

“WhatsApp Premium, an optional subscription plan to offer additional features to business accounts, will be able to link and name up to 10 devices to the same WhatsApp account, and they can also create a personal custom business link. It seems that the ability to rename a linked device is a free feature (so it is not a part of the subscription plan) since it has been rolled out to some businesses today," said WABetaInfo.

He said, “We are now able to rename linked devices: this is possible immediately after linking a new device to our WhatsApp account, or you can also rename it later by opening WhatsApp Settings > Linked Devices > Device > Name."

The ability to assign a custom name to our linked devices is another business tool to help businesses understand who the device belongs to, and it is not available to standard WhatsApp accounts, he added. When you choose a custom name for a linked device, it is private so your customers won’t be able to see it.

“WhatsApp is also introducing a revamped interface for Linked Devices on both iOS and Android, available for business accounts," says WABetaInfo.

The WhatsApp tracker also noted, “Android 12 offers a new app launch animation with a splash screen that’s automatically enabled by default. This looks very different from the one developed by WhatsApp some years ago, so WhatsApp is now introducing some changes to restore their splash screen after installing the latest beta update."