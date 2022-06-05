WhatsApp to allow business users to rename linked devices

WhatsApp is working on a new update that will allow users to rename the linked devices. You can link up to four devices to a WhatsApp account. There could be difficulty in remembering which those devices if used in the past are. Therefore, the Meta-owned instant messaging up is planning to introduce this renaming feature to sort this out. But, the catch here is that this new feature will only be available to the business account holders, both for Android and iOS.

