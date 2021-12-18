WhatsApp is adding a new feature via an update for the desktop which will allow users to exercise more privacy. The instant messaging app is is rolling out a new update for the desktop client through the official beta channel, bringing the version up to 2.2149.1. WhatsApp has been working for quite some time on the “My Contact Except…" feature which will add more control over the privacy of the users. For the said update, the users will have a control to show/hide the last seen, about, profile photo to anyone.

“This feature will be likely released on WhatsApp Web/Desktop when WhatsApp has completely rolled out the same feature on Android beta and iOS beta. Unfortunately, there isn’t a known release date for the feature to be enabled for more users on iOS and Android," found out WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is also rolling out new update which will allow to preview your voice messages before sending it. You can listen the recording before sending it which could help you send the correct message. You can either send it or discard the voice message if it is not how you wanted it to be. This feature will be available for both Android and iOS users. Moreover, the preview is available for individual as well as the group chats.

