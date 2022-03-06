WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow poll within the groups. The in-app feature is under development and is for the group only. This new WhatsApp feature will allow users to create polls within the group on the topics which is/are relevant to them. Most likely it will be available to the iOS users first and later rolled on to Android and desktop clients. This cool feature is under development so the arrival is not certain yet.

The polls can be created in groups only and there’s no point of introducing it to the personal chat because that only involves two people.

“WhatsApp asks to enter the question of the poll to send in a WhatsApp group. Since the feature is under development, there aren’t other details right now, but this screenshot is a confirmation that WhatsApp is really planning to introduce polls on WhatsApp," noticed WABetaInfo.

“Thanks to polls, you can ask for a question and other people can vote the answer. Note that polls will only be available in WhatsApp groups and they are end-to-end encrypted and even your answers. Only people in the group can see the poll and the results," he added.

Similarly, WhatsApp is now releasing settings to manage notifications when you receive a reaction. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is adding features to make it more interactive and hyper. The changes are needed to stay updated with the competition as well.

WhatsApp is working to roll out the status update as well in which you can decide to show or hide your WhatsApp status update to anyone in your contact list or even an unknown. You could set the filters as to your contacts except…

This feature is available to the beta testers now and soon be a reality for all the other WhatsApp users around the world.

