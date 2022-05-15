WhatsApp to bring rich link previews for the text status update

“We can see a header image about disappearing messages and three icons, but let’s focus on the last one: the bookmark image is about keeping disappearing messages even after their expiration," finds out WABetaInfo.“Since the new introduction mentions the ability to keep disappearing messages, WhatsApp cannot show it to users since this feature is still not available. You can understand that this introduction will probably show up after the release of the feature to keep disappearing messages in a future update," he added.