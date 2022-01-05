WhatsApp to display your profile picture in notification window. Know who gets it

WhatsApp to display your profile picture in notification window. Know who gets it1 min read . 03:07 PM IST
- WhatsApp has added the support to include profile photos in notifications when you receive new messages from chats and groups
WhatsApp is testing a beta for iOS users in which the profile picture will also appear in the notification bar. This will be the first major roll out by the Meta-owned instant messaging app in the New Year 2022. This feature is under rolling out to specific users and not for all at the moment. This new feature is not available for Android devices now but, chances are that it will be available to them after it stabalises for iOS platform users.
“WhatsApp has added the support to include profile photos in notifications when you receive new messages from chats and groups. This feature has been released to some beta testers only on iOS 15 since it uses iOS 15 APIs," noted WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. WhatsApp is planning to activate this feature for more accounts at a later date, he added.
WABetaInfo said, “At the moment, WhatsApp may experience some issues adding profile photos to specific notifications: since this is a beta feature, we should expect new updates that improve the feature soon."
