WhatsApp to empower group admins more. Know what all they can do now

WhatsApp is adding more powers to the Admin/admins of the group. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is planning to give the admin right to delete any message from the group for anyone. This feature is being developed for the Android users. It will allow the admin/s to moderate the content of any group and allows check for the unwarranted messages in a group. It will come for the iOS users too but later, first it targets the open platform which has the largest user base across the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo shared the information with a screenshot that says all about this new and upcoming feature. “If you are a group admin, you will be able to delete any message for everyone in your groups, in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android," writes WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp rival, Telegram, has this feature that allows admin to moderate the chat. This will certainly provide more power to the group admin/s to see that hate or fake content should not go in their groups.

Till now, only sender has the ability to delete the message sent in a group. This new feature will help WhatsApp build a well-behaved user base. The WhatsApp groups have become the breeding ground for hate and fake news in recent times.

