WhatsApp is planning to drop support for iOS 10, iOS 11, iPhone 5, and iPhone 5C over the coming months. This is not a panic situation but it is natural. Companies keep themselves updating in order to implement new changes and overall for enhancing the security and safety of the users privacy with the changing world and its threats. Similarly, the Meta-owned instant messaging app has announced to withdraw support for the older versions of iOS operating inside erstwhile iPhones.

After this update many of the WhatsApp in-app features may not be available to the iPhone users across the world, only those who are still using the dated iOS versions. These features could be reactions or payments but we do not know exactly which all features will get affected by this change. WhatsApp also does it to Android ecosystem as well to keep them updating.

According to the WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will stop supporting the above mentioned iPhones starting October 24, 2022, which is like five months ahead. Devices operating on iOS 10 and iOS 11 will not be able to function properly with all the features after that. The least supporting base will be iOS 12 and above to fully enjoy the features of WhatsApp.

Apple iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C are not compatible with iOS 12 and hence these users would not be able to use WhatsApp as the new changes will start rolling out. WhatsApp simply means to upgrade the security of the chat and other in-app features.