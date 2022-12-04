WhatsApp to introduce 21 new emojis: Report

WhatsApp has reportedly been working on picture-in-picture mode for video calls. The feature will allow users to use other apps while placing a video call on WhatsApp. Now, the instant messaging app is also working on 21 new emojis to be launched in future, as per a report.
WhatsApp has reportedly been working on picture-in-picture mode for video calls. The feature will allow users to use other apps while placing a video call on WhatsApp. Now, the instant messaging app is also working on 21 new emojis to be launched in future, as per a report.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has also redesigned eight emojis which have already surfaced on the app. As per a latest beta build available on the Play Store, a collection of eight emojis have been updated and 21 new emojis are in the making soon to be made available for the beta version.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has also redesigned eight emojis which have already surfaced on the app. As per a latest beta build available on the Play Store, a collection of eight emojis have been updated and 21 new emojis are in the making soon to be made available for the beta version.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, has started to test its disappearing messages shortcut button. The company introduced the feature for some of its Android beta testers.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, has started to test its disappearing messages shortcut button. The company introduced the feature for some of its Android beta testers.
Reportedly, WhatsApp was working on redesigning its latest disappearing messages section in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.24.9 update. The feature has eased off to mark both new and old chats as disappearing threads. Moreover, the 2.22.25.10 update for disappearing messages section is available for more testers. Interestingly, the messaging app is launching an additional entry point for its disappearing messages feature.
Reportedly, WhatsApp was working on redesigning its latest disappearing messages section in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.24.9 update. The feature has eased off to mark both new and old chats as disappearing threads. Moreover, the 2.22.25.10 update for disappearing messages section is available for more testers. Interestingly, the messaging app is launching an additional entry point for its disappearing messages feature.
As per a report by WABetaInfo, some of the testers accessed the new feature after downloading the updated version of WhatsApp beta for Android (2.22.25.11 version).
As per a report by WABetaInfo, some of the testers accessed the new feature after downloading the updated version of WhatsApp beta for Android (2.22.25.11 version).
The new shortcut feature can be accessed from the Manage Storage section and it is claimed to be a space-saving tool. It will be easy to mark both new and old chats as ‘disappearing threads’ after using this new section.
The new shortcut feature can be accessed from the Manage Storage section and it is claimed to be a space-saving tool. It will be easy to mark both new and old chats as ‘disappearing threads’ after using this new section.
Moreover, reports suggest that users can set disappearing messages with a timer for automatically deleting irrelevant media. Users will also be able to get the option to configure this feature in their privacy settings or by opening chat info.
Moreover, reports suggest that users can set disappearing messages with a timer for automatically deleting irrelevant media. Users will also be able to get the option to configure this feature in their privacy settings or by opening chat info.
WhatsApp is reportedly also letting some users use their account on more than one device. According to a report by BGR, the instant messaging platform is allowing beta testers to link their WhatsApp account with a second device i.e. tablet.