WhatsApp will now let you know about the expected time of arrival (ETA) for downloading and uploading media files. This came after the Meta-owned messaging platform was reported testing 2GB media files from the current file size of 25MB only. This feature was only given to some beta testers and in Argentina. The final rollout may change the size, either increases it to 2GB or 1GB or even it can also remain unchanged.

According to WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is now working is now releasing a feature that lets us understand when a document is fully downloaded on our devices or uploaded to their servers.

“The latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, Web, and Desktop bring the ability to view the estimated time of arrival when sharing documents, so when the document will be completely downloaded on your phone or Desktop," said WABetaInfo. The same information is also shown when uploading a document.

The feature has been already released on WhatsApp Desktop last month, and this information has been rolled out to some beta testers on Android and iOS this week, he noted.

The ETA could differ on factors like file size and network speed. The 5G connection and broadband speed fasten the downloading and uploading documents.

“This information lets us understand when the document should be completely sent or downloaded on our device. This feature is very useful, in particular for those beta testers in Argentina that are able to share documents up to 2GB."

According to WABetaInfo, some beta testers can also see the same information on WhatsApp beta for iOS as well. This feature has been released on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS this week, but it is already available to all beta testers on Desktop, and more activations are planned at a later date.

