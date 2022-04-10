WhatsApp to let you know about ETA in future update. Know its benefits

WhatsApp will now let you know about the expected time of arrival (ETA) for downloading and uploading media files. This came after the Meta-owned messaging platform was reported testing 2GB media files from the current file size of 25MB only. This feature was only given to some beta testers and in Argentina. The final rollout may change the size, either increases it to 2GB or 1GB or even it can also remain unchanged.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}