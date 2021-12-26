Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / WhatsApp to let you search hotels, grocery, clothing stores in the app

WhatsApp to let you search hotels, grocery, clothing stores in the app

A man walks past a hoarding of the WhatsApp application installed at a skywalk in Mumbai, India
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Edited By Livemint

  • This feature is not available yet, but it will be available in a future update for people that can already use the Business Directory

Meta (Facebook)-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is rolling out a new search feature that will tell you about the businesses nearby. The feature has been released for some people in Sao Paulo and it will be rolled out to more people in the future, noted WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo. This new cool feature will be available to both iOS and Android users. It will be helpful for the WhatsApp users to search for hotels, eateries, grocery or clothing stores, etc, without leaving the app actually.

“When you search for something within WhatsApp, there will be a new section called “Businesses Nearby": when you select the category, the results of business accounts will be filtered based on your choice," said WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp Businesses Nearby
This feature is not available yet, but it will be available in a future update for people that can already use the Business Directory. Unfortunately, there is no information about the ability to use features from the Business Directory for people that don’t live in Sao Paulo.

Not only this, after releasing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.170.12 update, WhatsApp has introduced a redesigned page for Business Info: it is very similar to iOS contact cards when you open your address book and, on Android, it also allows opening their status updates.

In a future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, WhatsApp is also planning to introduce the same redesigned page for Contact Info. WhatsApp will use the same interface that has been introduced for Business Info, but there is a small addition, the Contact Info page will introduce a search shortcut, found out the tracker.

