WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will somehow help to stop the spam messages flouting in groups. The instant-messaging platform is rolling this new feature to the iOS and Android users. This new WhatsApp feature will limit forwarding to just one WhatsApp group. The new limitation prevents users to send forwarded messages to more than one group chat. It was given to beta Android users for testing and is now rolling to new iOS version.

WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo found that, “It is no longer possible to forward forwarded messages to more than one group chat at a time and this is an additional way to limit spam and misinformation."

New rules for forwarding messages only apply to already forwarded messages, he noted.

The new limitation has been already rolled out to certain Android beta testers, but WhatsApp is now enabling the same restriction to more users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.11 update and more people will get the same changes in the coming weeks.

Smilarly, WhatsApp is planning to replace the camera tab with a new communities tab, that probably redirects to Community Home.

WhatsApp is working on bringing the communities tab into the iOS app as well, and it replaces the camera tab. When you open this tab and no communities are available, we can read an introduction for communities: a community brings related groups together, and all your communities or the ones you get added to will show up in this section.

“It’s probably soon to say what a community will offer, but we know that a community also lets us reach everyone at once by sending messages to all their members if we are a community admin," said WABetaInfo.

This feature is not available yet because it is under development, and it will be released in a future update of the app, he noted.

