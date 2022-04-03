WhatsApp to limit forwarded messages to contain spam. Details

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will somehow help to stop the spam messages flouting in groups. The instant-messaging platform is rolling this new feature to the iOS and Android users. This new WhatsApp feature will limit forwarding to just one WhatsApp group. The new limitation prevents users to send forwarded messages to more than one group chat. It was given to beta Android users for testing and is now rolling to new iOS version.

