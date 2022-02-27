WhatsApp keeps updating itself by adding new in-app features to make the chat more secure and safe. The Meta -owned instant messaging app is now planning to provide with a link to join the WhatsApp group call. It would be similar to how we join call or group call in Zoom, Webex or Google Meet . Currently, users can join in between the call without the link. The link will be able to give a preview and people will be able to set reminder for the same.

WhatsApp will allow you to send the call link to the contacts and even to the non-contacts as well.

“You will be able to create a call link right within your contacts list and you can share it with anyone, even with non-contacts," noted WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracker. For you or anyone to join the call or group call, user needs to have the WhatsApp installed.

WhatsApp is developing this feature which will be rolled out soon. It is being tested on the Android platform and will be the first to arrive there. The same feature may come to iOS and desktop later.

He added, “This feature is different from the old Messenger Rooms shortcut: anyone could join a Messenger Room, even without a Facebook account: when you create a WhatsApp call link, the call is hosted on WhatsApp, so it’s secured by end-to-end encryption, and it’s needed a WhatsApp account to join."

Apart from this new upcoming feature, WhatsApp is also working to add search in the contact info page. It will be for both Android and iOS users. Going beyond, it is also adding new reactions feature for the desktop users. In this future update, the desktop users will be able to see who has reacted to the incoming and outgoing messages in group and how.

