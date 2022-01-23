Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WhatsApp to soon allow users to transfer chat history between Android, iOS

WhatsApp to soon allow users to transfer chat history between Android, iOS

A man walks past a hoarding of the WhatsApp application installed at a skywalk in Mumbai, India
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST ANI

  • As of now, the only official way to sync your WhatsApp data between an iOS and Android phone is to own a Samsung-made device

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The developers at WhatsApp are finally close to delivering chat history migration between Android and iOS devices.

According to GSM Arena, this was recently revealed by the source code found of WhatsApp 22.2.74 beta for iOS.

It appears that it won't be a straightforward process, though. The migration process requires both devices to have the app installed and the process of migration will likely work using a cable or a private Wi-Fi connection.

In comparison, other messaging apps store and sync user data using Google Drive, iCloud or their own cloud service.

As of now, the only official way to sync your WhatsApp data between an iOS and Android phone is to own a Samsung-made device.

The migration works one way, from an iPhone to a Samsung via cable and using Samsung's SmartSwitch app, as per GSM Arena.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

