WhatsApp update: Meta-owned messaging app to roll out new feature – customize chat theme; find out how it works
WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to customize chat bubble colours and wallpapers with a choice of dark and light modes. This update aims to enhance personalization, with several design presets available.
WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform, is making headlines again for yet another feature for user personalization. The Popular messaging platform is rolling out a new update through its latest version, 2.24.20.12 beta, for Android. With this new Google Play Beta Program, users can choose a ‘default theme’ for chats and chat bubbles from a range of design styles.