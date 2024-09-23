WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to customize chat bubble colours and wallpapers with a choice of dark and light modes. This update aims to enhance personalization, with several design presets available.

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform, is making headlines again for yet another feature for user personalization. The Popular messaging platform is rolling out a new update through its latest version, 2.24.20.12 beta, for Android. With this new Google Play Beta Program, users can choose a 'default theme' for chats and chat bubbles from a range of design styles.

This feature will reportedly provide app users multiple design options through a new user interface (UI). It will also expand the current customization choices available on the messaging app.

What's new in this update? "This feature will allow users to customize the appearance of their chat interface by selecting their preferred colour for chat bubbles and wallpapers from a predefined set of themes. Although this new customization tool is still in development," WABetaInfo, the website that announces the latest news about WhatsApp, including updates and new features, said in a report.

According to WABetaInfo, this design ensures that the wallpaper complements the bubble colours and aligns with the user preferences, perhaps creating a cohesive and unified appearance.

According to reports, a choice between dark and light modes will also be available. This new feature also allows users to select dark themes and adjust brightness settings for a more comfortable viewing experience in low light.

It is important to note that one can activate only a few themes from the WhatsApp interface since there will be a set of presets from which to choose. Furthermore, to match the selected theme, users can apply a custom wallpaper.

“This feature is under development, so it's not ready for beta testers," WABetaInfo said.

However, WhatsApp does not provide information about when it plans to introduce this feature, but it is clear that substantial work is being done to develop it. A release may happen in the coming days.