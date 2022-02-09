WhatsApp updating Camera UI for iOS users, brings dark theme for Windows

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WhatsApp is implementing new features for users of the app. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is now enabling new WhatsApp Camera UI for the iOS users. WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.4.0.72 is marked as compatible update that features this new UI. WhatsApp has redesigned the switch camera icon as well. In addition, there was a horizontal bar with your recent pictures in your gallery, at the bottom of the screen. Now, the horizontal media bar has been now replaced with a new button that directly opens your gallery," noted WABetaInfo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The changes are already available to beta testers today, and more tweaks for the WhatsApp camera are coming with the next updates," he added.

"The changes are already available to beta testers today, and more tweaks for the WhatsApp camera are coming with the next updates," he added.

Earlier, a horizontal bar used to appear above the camera icon which would be removed with this new update. The horizontal bar gives the preview right in front but this new update will force you to do one extra tap to peek into the gallery if you wanted to share any media file. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another update, WhatsApp is now bringing the dark theme to Universal Windows Platform app.

Previously, WhatsApp has introduced different improvements for the user interface: minor animations, improved design for chat bubbles, and more.

"If you use the dark theme on Windows, WhatsApp will automatically set the theme to dark. Alternatively, you can choose the theme right within WhatsApp Settings > General. When you want to use a different theme, you have to restart WhatsApp to apply the changes," mentioned WABetaInfo.

In addition, WhatsApp has also introduced other different changes: in particular, the app tint color is now green, there are other minor changes for the user interface (minor space between chat bubbles), and the app seems more responsive when you switch to a different conversation, he added.

