WhatsApp voice waveform to appear in chat soon. Know more

WhatsApp is rolling out voice waveforms to make the chat looks more interesting. The existing voice messages play with just the play/pause button in a linear format. The waveform will make it more lively and interactive. The Meta-owned instant messaging app keeps rolling updates for better in-app experience. This new feature will be rolled out for both iOS and Android users. The beta roll out may not be available to all but will soon appear as the development extends further. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This feature will be available for certain level of Android and iOS users and not all. People using the older version may not get this update.

This feature will be available for certain level of Android and iOS users and not all. People using the older version may not get this update.

View Full Image WhatsApp plans voice waveform roll out soon Click on the image to enlarge

“Specific beta testers can now see voice waveforms in chat bubbles, but not always: you can see voice waveforms for your voice notes if the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, but voice waveforms may still not show up when receiving a voice note from someone that have the feature disabled or when the voice note has been recorded using an old version of WhatsApp," finds out WABetaInfo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The WhatsApp tracker further adds, “The new layout is rolling out to select beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, and more activations are planned after releasing new updates."

