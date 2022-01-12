Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WhatsApp will now allow you to listen voice messages in the background

WhatsApp is planning to roll out a new feature that will allow you to listen to voice messages even if you are shifting to other windows.
08:38 AM IST

  • WhatsApp is planning to roll out a new feature that will allow you to listen to voice messages even if you are shifting to other windows

WhatsApp is planning to roll out a new feature that will allow you to listen to voice messages even if you are shifting to other windows. The Meta-owned instant messaging company is testing it for the Android devices but it is already rolling out to selected iOS beta users. Presently, the voice note automatically stops playing if you leave that specific chat tab but with this planned feature you may get more control over the voice notes. You can now listen it in the background too.

Previously, we did tell about the voice form, speed control, etc, which are being tested and in process of rollout to WhatsApp users around the world. The WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo found that WhatsApp is finally rolling out the global voice note player on iOS beta.

“The voice note you’re listening to won’t be dismissed when you swipe back or open a different chat," said WABetaInfo.

“This feature has been released to some iOS beta testers (including WhatsApp Business beta) but, if you cannot listen to voice notes when you switch to a different chat, it means your WhatsApp account is not ready to let you test the feature."

“About WhatsApp beta for Android, is still under development and there is no news about the release date," he added.

