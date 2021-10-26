WhatsApp will vanish from these Android and iPhones starting Nov 1. Check list

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Facebook-controlled messaging app, WhatsApp, will soon stop working in certain Android and iOS operated iPhones. This may be shocking to few but that's purely because of the regular updates and security patches. Many older generation Android smartphones and iPhones are still in use but they won't be able to use the world's most used and popular chit-chat platform starting November 1, 2021. In a nutshell, these will be Android phones that are running on Android 4.0.3 or lower, and Apple iPhones that are running on iOS 9 or older. WhatsApp has already alerted users on its website. You can also check it and your phone's compatibility with it.

The Android phones list released by WhatsApp includes smartphones from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and others. iPhones, on the other hand, include the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 6S.

For Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, and Galaxy Ace 2 will lost support by November.

LGs Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q will lose support for WhatsApp.

The devices from Chinese maker ZTE including the ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, and ZTE Grand Memo will stop supporting WhatsApp. Huawei’s Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2 will stop supporting the Facebook-owned messaging app. Sony’s Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S are included in the list, alongside other devices from Alcatel, HTC, Lenovo, and more.

