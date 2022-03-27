WhatsApp is working and simultaneously rolling out a new feature to certain beta testers that will allow to send media files upto 2GB. This new feature is said to be compatible with both Android and iOS. Currently, it is being rolled in Argentina but other regions will have to wait for it. We all know that social media platforms allow sharing of media files upto a certain sizes. Even the Google owned Gmail does not allow more than 25MB of file attachment/s in one go.

WhatsApp’s new file limit is a much needed thing now because people are using higher megapixels lenses that generate high resolution images and videos which are larger in sizes. To send them, people generally have to cut or edit it through in-app or either via a third-party app. Compressing media files also results in quality drop and the end result could differ than imagined.

Currently, WhatsApp allows media files upto 100MB to travel through the app but with this new update, the instant-messaging app users can send upto 2GB files without worry.

The WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo says that this new feature is only available to the certain beta testers in Argentina and could change in the final rollout. Or maybe WhatsApp just keeps the current 100MB limit and drops the idea of 2GB files.

Even if WhatsApp drops the idea it is widely needed to solve today's problem.

