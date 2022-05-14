WhatsApp has been reportedly working on two new updates that will bring changes to the in-app features. The first one is related to the status update while the second change is related to the disappearing messages. WhatsApp keeps updating itself to bring new features for the contemporary world. The Meta-owned instant messaging app has recently announced major changes to its in-app features like 2GB media file sharing and group calling.

In the latest update, WhatsApp has been found out working on adjusting the status update page with minor changes. The WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo found that the company has removed the emoji, text and the background colour options from the footer of the status update page and brought them to the right top corner of the page. This does not affect users at all but some of you may find it unusual while spotting it first.

The second update is related to the disappearing WhatsApp messages. After developing a feature that lets people set multiple chats to disappear at once (available at a later date), WhatsApp is now working on a new introduction to disappearing messages to be released in a future update.

“We can see a header image about disappearing messages and three icons, but let’s focus on the last one: the bookmark image is about keeping disappearing messages even after their expiration," finds out WABetaInfo.

“Since the new introduction mentions the ability to keep disappearing messages, WhatsApp cannot show it to users since this feature is still not available. You can understand that this introduction will probably show up after the release of the feature to keep disappearing messages in a future update," he added.