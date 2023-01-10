WhatsApp’s forward media with caption feature is now available for these users

WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging app has recently announced its “forward media with caption feature." The feature is now available for Android users, suggests a report. This feature will let users forward media with a caption.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp wants users to be aware of the new feature by offering them the ability to remove the caption from the media before forwarding it. The feature was earlier made available for iOS and it lets users send GIFs, videos and other media with a caption.
This feature will help users to add captions to the media files and further come handy to quickly search old files simply by searching the keywords from the caption. After forwarding a media with caption, a new view will emerge at the bottom of the screen. This will allow them to know whether the feature is enabled or not. Moreover, it comes with a dismiss button to delete the caption from the image before any user forwards the message if she decides not to forward it.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on a ‘kept message’ feature. According to WaBetaInfo, the feature will allow users to temporarily save a disappearing message. WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages in August 2021. Messages sent as disappearing messages get automatically deleted after a specific time period as chosen by the sender.
But, the platform is now working to give users more control over these disappearing messages. With the kept message feature, messages will not be automatically deleted from the chat and everyone in the conversation can still see it. Instead, users will have control over the conversation and can choose to “un-keep" the message at any time, and it will disappear from the chat forever, the WaBetaInfo report says.
It says that WhatsApp will add a bookmark icon in the message bubble of disappearing messages to identify a kept message in WhatsApp. The icon will indicate that the disappearing message has been ‘kept’ and will be saved even if the disappearing messages feature is turned on.
Kept message feature will allow users to easily distinguish kept messages from regular disappearing messages within the chat. It must be noted here that all participants in the conversation can delete these messages at any time. The feature is still in development and is likely to come with a future update.