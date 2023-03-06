WhatsApp's new feature keeps unwanted calls silent: Here's how?2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 09:15 AM IST
- WABetaInfo reports that the ‘silence unknown callers’ feature is presently being developed for WhatsApp's Android beta version. Along with minimizing disruptions, the feature could help users avoid spam calls, making it even more advantageous.
WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is working on a feature called "silence unknown callers", as per a report. This feature will enable users to silence calls from unknown numbers while still displaying them in the notification center and call list.
