WhatsApp is going to win many hearts with this new and planned feature. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is rolling the animated heart emoji to the iOS beta testers. Not only this, but the animated heart emoji will be available in different colour options as well. WhatsApp will also allow the receiver to see them in animated format only if they have this feature on their phones, reported WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo.

“WhatsApp is rolling out the animation for certain iOS beta testers on the latest 2.22.72 beta update," writes WABetaInfo.

For the Android users, he mentions, “WhatsApp was planning to introduce the same feature on WhatsApp beta for Android as well, and their plans are still the same, but there isn’t a release date for the feature to come on WhatsApp for Android."

