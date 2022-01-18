WhatsApp’s new feature will definitely win your ‘Heart’1 min read . 12:44 PM IST
- The animated heart emoji will be available in different colour options
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WhatsApp is going to win many hearts with this new and planned feature. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is rolling the animated heart emoji to the iOS beta testers. Not only this, but the animated heart emoji will be available in different colour options as well. WhatsApp will also allow the receiver to see them in animated format only if they have this feature on their phones, reported WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo.
WhatsApp is going to win many hearts with this new and planned feature. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is rolling the animated heart emoji to the iOS beta testers. Not only this, but the animated heart emoji will be available in different colour options as well. WhatsApp will also allow the receiver to see them in animated format only if they have this feature on their phones, reported WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo.
“WhatsApp is rolling out the animation for certain iOS beta testers on the latest 2.22.72 beta update," writes WABetaInfo.
“WhatsApp is rolling out the animation for certain iOS beta testers on the latest 2.22.72 beta update," writes WABetaInfo.
For the Android users, he mentions, “WhatsApp was planning to introduce the same feature on WhatsApp beta for Android as well, and their plans are still the same, but there isn’t a release date for the feature to come on WhatsApp for Android."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!