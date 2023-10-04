When Caroline Ellison Met Sam Bankman-Fried
17 min read 04 Oct 2023, 06:10 PM IST Join usThe Wall Street Journal
In an exclusive excerpt from his new book ‘Going Infinite,’ Michael Lewis offers an intimate look at the tumultuous early days of the relationship between the two figures at the center of the fraud trial over the collapse of FTX.
It took only a couple of weeks of working for Sam Bankman-Fried before Caroline Ellison called her mother and sobbed into the phone that she’d made the biggest mistake of her life. She’d first met Sam at Jane Street Capital, the high-frequency Wall Street trading firm where he worked after graduating from MIT, in the summer of 2015, before her senior year at Stanford. He’d been assigned to teach her class of interns how to trade. “I was kind of, like, terrified of him," she said.
