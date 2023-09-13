The Navstar Global Positioning System, commonly known as GPS, is familiar to many smartphone users as the technology behind the blue location dot on map apps. But GPS, which is operated by the American space force, was designed for the military. Since its launch in 1978 it has been joined by European, Russian and Chinese equivalents, all using the same basic technology: radio signals from a constellation of satellites. A more secure version of commercial GPS guides JDAM bombs, Excalibur precision-guided artillery rounds and GMLRS rockets, all used in large numbers by Ukraine. But these weapons frequently have their location systems blocked by the Russians—sometimes models thought to be invulnerable have been affected. What are the military alternatives to GPS?