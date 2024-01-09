When is CES 2024? Dates, venue, expected launches and all you need to know
CES 2024, the world's largest tech event, will showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations from various sectors with a focus on artificial intelligence. Sam Altman, the poster boy of AI, will not appear at the trade show.
CES, the Consumer Technology Association's annual trade show, is known for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations from prominent creators in the consumer electronics industry. CES 2024 is expected to showcase the latest advancements and gadgets from various sectors including technology, transportation, healthcare and more, with a special focus on the increasing use of artificial intelligence. Notably, the poster boy for AI innovation, Sam Altman, will not be appearing at the show.