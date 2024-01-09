When is CES 2024? Dates, venue, expected launches and all you need to know

CES, the Consumer Technology Association's annual trade show, is known for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations from prominent creators in the consumer electronics industry. CES 2024 is expected to showcase the latest advancements and gadgets from various sectors including technology, transportation, healthcare and more, with a special focus on the increasing use of artificial intelligence. Notably, the poster boy for AI innovation, Sam Altman, will not be appearing at the show.

As per a report by AP, CES is the world's largest in-person tech evet with over 1,30,000 attendees expected to grace the event this year and with over 4,000 exhibitors, the exhibit space is expected to cross the 2.5 million net square feet mark.

While the current numbers are still around 24% lower than the last CES held before the pandemic in 2020, they are still a drastic improvement over last year with 1,18,000 attendees gracing the event in 2023.

Where will CES 2024 be held?

This year, the 2024 edition of CES is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, spanning across venues such as the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Venetian Expo, and the Aria Resort & Casino. The official dates for CES 2024 are from Tuesday, January 9, to Friday, January 12. Additionally, two in-person Media Days, exclusively accessible to press members, are slated for January 7 and 8.

Big companies to exhibit at CES:

CES 2024 will include the participation of semiconductor giants such as Intel, AMD, and Nvidia, as well as leading companies in the mobile and home electronics sector like Samsung, Google, LG, and Amazon. PC manufacturers like Asus and HP are also expected to showcase their innovations, alongside the presence of several automotive companies such as BMW.

However, CES is not accessible to the general public. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the trade show is specifically designated as a "trade-only event," restricted to individuals aged 18 or older who are affiliated with the consumer technology industry.

