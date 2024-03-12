When Is It OK to Manipulate Your Family Photos—and When Does It Go Too Far?

I recently took a photo of my husband at home. He looked nice, but the apartment was a mess. So I used an app to remove a pile of laundry. Then I applied portrait-style blur to the background.

The photo was suitable for framing, but was it a lie?

Similar questions have arisen after a family photo featuring Kate Middleton, the princess of Wales, was published to her social-media accounts over the weekend. Because the princess has been out of the public eye recovering from abdominal surgery, the image made global news.

It made even more news when experts pointed out inconsistencies in the shot, such as missing hair and distorted fabric, leading major news agencies to pull the image. The princess released an apology saying she edited the photo.

Photo manipulation is hardly new. A portrait of Abraham Lincoln from 1852 was actually the 16th president’s head superimposed on someone else’s body. Image editing has only gotten easier as our phones automatically improve every photo, face-enhancement apps are a dime a dozen—and tools using artificial intelligence can generate or manipulate images on the spot.

So where is the line between photo editing and “fauxtography," where beautification becomes misinformation? At a time when digital alterations are easy and feel normal, the answer lies in where that photo ends up, and what it’s trying to show, or hide.

The new normal

The desire to show a perfect family isn’t unique to royals. Many of us feel pressure to produce the most radiant holiday card we can. But the difference is, our cards don’t get plastered all over the tabloids. Catherine and her family were reminded of this in early December, when they distributed a Christmas photo in which their youngest, Prince Louis, appears to be missing a middle finger—among other apparent digital manipulations. Perhaps an imperfect photo showing squirmy kids might actually be a better PR move for this family.

In her statement Monday, the princess said, “Like many amateur photographers I occasionally experiment with editing." We don’t know what software was used, but Adobe’s flagship Photoshop software has long helped professionals and enthusiasts to take zits out of high-school senior portraits, turn gray skies blue and dramatically blur and shade otherwise blah snapshots.

Social-media apps made everyday image editing commonplace. Instagram has allowed the masses to apply its gauzy, retro filters on photos for over a decade. Now, you can also apply face-morphing augmented-reality effects, right in the app.

Google has automated once-complex photo-editing tasks. Google Photos subscribers can use Magic Eraser to remove undesired people and objects from backgrounds. Last year, the company introduced Pixel phones with a feature called Best Take. Like it sounds, it lets you choose different faces from the same series of group shots. Dad closing his eyes? Kid crying in one shot, laughing in the next? With a tap, you can make sure everyone has a bright-eyed, smiling face.

Most people manipulate photos without realizing it. Our smartphone cameras apply algorithms to tweak the color, contrast and lighting of every photo taken. The devices use technology to emulate much bigger, better cameras. Apple’s iPhones rely on machine learning to determine the background for its artfully blurred portrait mode. Samsung’s Galaxy phones can make wrinkles disappear and add detail to super zoomed-in photos.

AI-powered tools take image trickery to a whole new level. You can add a smile, glasses, a blouse—or even people who never existed in the real world.

Ethical editing

Most people will agree that light touch-ups don’t equal full-blown digital deception, although the line between acceptable alteration and trickery is a fine one.

“Did Kate Middleton have the right to edit this photo? Yes, she had the right to," said Nicole Dahmen, professor of journalism at University of Oregon. “The problem is that it was released as an official photo by the royal family," she said, adding that it led to the public’s assumption that the family is trying to hide something.

For news outlets, making overall changes to photos—for instance, bumping up the brightness or contrast, or correcting colors—can be OK, she said. But making changes to individual pixels of the image can affect the photo’s integrity. And when it comes to images generated or manipulated by AI, she’s firm: They “absolutely need to be labeled."

It’s the context that really matters, Dahmen said. How is the image going to be used? Where is it going to appear? An image distributed as an authentic photo for public-relations purposes, such as the one released by Kensington Palace, should be held to stricter standards than a family portrait for personal use, she said.

Perhaps even we non-royals should think before applying face-slimming, skin-smoothing, eyelash-extending effects, even if it’s just for sharing among friends. We might be contributing to a culture of unrealistic standards.

Our tech tells us that the perfect shot is one where everyone is looking at the camera, smiling with perfectly well-lit faces. Maybe the best picture is the one that evokes a memory—a real one—that no amount of Photoshop magic can conjure.

Write to Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@wsj.com