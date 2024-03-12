When Is It OK to Manipulate Your Family Photos—and When Does It Go Too Far?
Nicole Nguyen , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Mar 2024, 04:58 PM IST
SummaryThe Princess of Wales apologized for editing a family portrait. What to consider before you alter yours.
I recently took a photo of my husband at home. He looked nice, but the apartment was a mess. So I used an app to remove a pile of laundry. Then I applied portrait-style blur to the background.
