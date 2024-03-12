When Is It OK to Manipulate Your Family Photos—and When Does It Go Too Far?

The new normal

The desire to show a perfect family isn’t unique to royals. Many of us feel pressure to produce the most radiant holiday card we can. But the difference is, our cards don’t get plastered all over the tabloids. Catherine and her family were reminded of this in early December, when they distributed a Christmas photo in which their youngest, Prince Louis, appears to be missing a middle finger—among other apparent digital manipulations. Perhaps an imperfect photo showing squirmy kids might actually be a better PR move for this family.