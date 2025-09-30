Which ChatGPT features are restricted under parental controls introduced by OpenAI?

OpenAI introduced parental controls for its AI chatbot ChatGPT. The company stated that parents can now connect their accounts to their children’s accounts to improve safety measures and establish usage restrictions.

This comes after a lawsuit was filed in a California court about the death of a 16-year-old boy who died by suicide after the chatbot allegedly coached him with detailed suicide instructions.

The company posted on X, "Introducing parental controls in ChatGPT. Now parents and teens can link accounts to automatically get stronger safeguards for teens. Parents also gain tools to adjust features and set limits that work for their family."

ChatGPT parental controls: Which features are restricted? OpenAI’s parental controls for ChatGPT restrict several key features to ensure a safer experience for teen users after parent's and teen's accounts are connected. These include blocking explicit content, sexual role-play, and harmful topics such as self-harm or suicide through content filters that teens cannot override. Parents can also disable voice interactions and image generation to limit exposure to inappropriate content.

Additionally, chat memory and history can be turned off, preventing the AI from retaining conversation data across sessions and enhancing user privacy. Parents can opt out of data sharing for AI training and set specific usage hours to manage when teens can access ChatGPT.

To further protect teens, OpenAI’s system sends emergency alerts to parents if it detects signs of acute distress, with human moderators reviewing the situation before notifying. Parents also receive notifications if their teen unlinks their account from parental controls. While parents have these oversight tools, OpenAI ensures teen privacy by not giving access to full chat transcripts unless serious safety concerns arise.